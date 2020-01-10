Stunning new Rocky home to be auctioned off for charity

AUCTION: 6 Maysbrook Court, Edenbrook, will be going to auction next month with proceeds going to Cancer Council Queensland.

A GROUP of Central Queensland’s most prominent business have come together do something very special for the community.

Chris Warren Homes in collaboration with Edenbrook Estate, RMW Property Agents and many other local sponsors are taking 6 Maysbrook Court, Edenbrook, to auction next month and will donate proceeds from the sale to Cancer Council Queensland.

Senior property consultant for RMW Property Agents Lucas Wilson, who is one of the sales agents for the home, said 6 Maysbrook Ct, otherwise known as the House of Hope, was born two years ago over a cup of coffee and wouldn’t have been realised without the generosity of CQ businesses.

Senior property consultant for RMW Property Agents Lucas Wilson.

“We have seen some very tough times here in Central Queensland, especially with the lack of rain,” Mr Wilson said.

“So, for these businesses to turn around and say we are on board and prepared to donate time, effort and materials to build this house as cheaply as possible really shows Queenslanders coming together for Queenslanders.

“This has been a community-based dream for Chris Warren Homes to want to put back into the community. They have been the driving force behind this project.

“One of the things that touches so many people is cancer. Very few families haven’t been affected and indeed Chris’ family has. This was something they wanted to do and thought Cancer Council Queensland was a good, honourable charity that could help change a number of lives.”

When asked where the name House of Hope came from, Mr Wilson said it was a collaboration between Chris Warren Homes and Cancer Council Queensland.

“I think when anybody is diagnosed with cancer, the first word that comes to mind is hope,” he said.

“You’re hoping to come through the other end and your family hopes that everything is going to be okay.

“We want to do the best we can to give hope to those people who are suffering from cancer.”

The House of Hope finished construction just before Christmas and sits on a 728 sq m block of land in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Mr Wilson said he wasn’t sure what part of the home potential buyers would love more.

“The grand entrance with the raked ceiling, the spacious open plan living, separate media room, or the stunning gourmet kitchen,” he said.

“The master bedroom has its very own walk in robe and beautifully appointed ensuite while the other three bedrooms are all ample size with built-ins robes and fans.

“The fully fenced yard boasts good side access and plenty of room for a shed and a pool.”

The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, air conditioning, an open plan living and dining area plus separate media room, stone bench tops, walk-in pantry and dual sink to kitchen, as well as a double garage big enough to fit two four-wheel drives.

“When people talk about Chris Warren Homes and the finishes, this home is finished to the absolute best that Chris Warren can do,” Mr Wilson said.

“Nobody will be disappointed when they come to the open homes – this is a home everyone needs to see.”

Mr Wilson said Edenbrook Estate was also becoming one of Rockhampton’s most sought-after addresses.

“It’s a brand-new estate,” he said.

“When you go to Edenbrook it’s like an oasis in North Rockhampton. The developers have invested so much money and effort into this development – everything is green, it looks beautiful.

“There are plans for parklands, walking tracks and a football oval, it’s going to be a genuine community.

“The sooner you’re in, the better because you will be buying at entry level prices in an estate that is going to be extremely exclusive and, in the future, very expensive.”

He said there were no “ifs”, “buts” or “maybes”, this property was going to sell, and it was going to sell under the hammer to the highest bidder at auction.

“This is about giving back to the community, but it is also going to be an opportunity for someone to pick up an absolutely incredibly good buy,” he said.

“Every single purchaser out there, whether you are looking at Edenbrook Estate or not, if you are a savvy purchaser you need to come and have a look at this home because it was built to the absolute premium standards of Chris Warren Homes.

“This will be a sale to remember.”

Open homes for 6 Maysbrook Ct start today from 11am to 12pm. The auction will be held on site at 11am, February 22.

If you are interested, call Lucas Wilson on 0477555059 or Rory Wex on 0414134265.