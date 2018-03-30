Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday

EASTER: Around 100 people gathered at the Anglican Parish of Keppel on Good Friday, one of many services held throughout the region.

PANORMAIC views of the coastline was the perfect backdrop for the Anglican Parish of Keppel's Good Friday service, one of many held around the region this weekend.

Both young and old gathered in the Yeppoon church and their voices echoed harmoniously throughout the vast space.

Father Phillip Ward opened the 8.30am service saying Good Friday marked a special day in the church.

"It is the start of the journey we take at this special time of festival in our church," he said.

Passionate church-goers recited hymns and verses, cementing the sacrifices Jesus made by being pinned to the cross.

A large wooden cross was walked down the church isle in a moment of reflection then placed in in view of all.

"Behold the wood of the cross on which was hung the saviour of the world," people sang.

The Anglican Parish of Keppel will be among many churches holding services over the weekend.

ROCKHAMPTON

Catholic Church

Good Friday:

9.30am- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral

Stations of the Cross

3pm- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral

Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Easter Saturday:

9.30-10.30- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral

Sacrament of Reconciliation

6pm- Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday:

The resurrection of the Lord

6pm, 9.30am and 6pm- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral

For more information call 4927 8898.

Anglican Church

Good Friday:

8.30am- All Saints Community Church, St David's Church, Simpson St

Good Friday Liturgy

9am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton

Good Friday Liturgy

9.30am- St Andrew's, Barry St Gracemere

Good Friday Liturgy

9am- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal

Good Friday Liturgy

2pm- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton

Stations of the Cross

Easter Saturday:

6.30pm- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton

Easter Vigil

6pm- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal

Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday:

6.30am- St John's, Ford St

Sunrise service

7.30am & 9.30am- All Saints Community Church, St David's Church, Simpson St

Easter Day

7.30am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton

Eucharist of Easter Day

8.30am- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal

Easter Day

9.30am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton

Family Eucharist

9.30am- St Andrew's, Barry St Gracemere

Easter Day

Uniting Church of Australia

Good Friday:

7am- South Rockhampton Uniting Church, Campbell St

Good Friday Service

8.30am- North Rockhampton Uniting Church, Berserker St

Good Friday

Easter Sunday:

9am and 7.30pm- South Rockhampton Uniting Church, Campbell St

Easter Sunday Service

8.30am- North Rockhampton Uniting Church, Berserker St

Easter Sunday Service

YEPPOON/EMU PARK

Catholic Church Cap Coast

Good Friday:

9.30am- Mary Immaculate Church, Emu Park

Stations of the Cross followed by "Walk of Reflection"

3pm- Sacred Heart Church Lammermoor

The passion of the Lord

Holy Saturday:

6pm- Sacred heart Church, Lammermoor

Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday:

7am- Mary Immaculate Church, Emu Park

Mass

9am- Sacred Heart Church, Lamermoor

Mass

Anglican Church

Good Friday:

8.30am- St James, Housden Place Taranganba

Good Friday Liturgy

8.30am- Christ Church, Archer and Hunter Sts Emu Park

Good Friday Liturgy

Easter Saturday:

6pm- St James, Housden Place Taranganba

Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday:

7.30am and 9.30am- St James, Housden Place Taranganba

Easter Day

8.30am- Christ Church, Archer and Hunter Sts Emu Park

Easter Day