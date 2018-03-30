Stunning ocean views perfect backdrop to Good Friday
PANORMAIC views of the coastline was the perfect backdrop for the Anglican Parish of Keppel's Good Friday service, one of many held around the region this weekend.
Both young and old gathered in the Yeppoon church and their voices echoed harmoniously throughout the vast space.
Father Phillip Ward opened the 8.30am service saying Good Friday marked a special day in the church.
"It is the start of the journey we take at this special time of festival in our church," he said.
Passionate church-goers recited hymns and verses, cementing the sacrifices Jesus made by being pinned to the cross.
A large wooden cross was walked down the church isle in a moment of reflection then placed in in view of all.
"Behold the wood of the cross on which was hung the saviour of the world," people sang.
The Anglican Parish of Keppel will be among many churches holding services over the weekend.
ROCKHAMPTON
Catholic Church
Good Friday:
9.30am- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral
Stations of the Cross
3pm- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral
Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday:
9.30-10.30- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral
Sacrament of Reconciliation
6pm- Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday:
The resurrection of the Lord
6pm, 9.30am and 6pm- St Joseph's Catholic Cathedral
For more information call 4927 8898.
Anglican Church
Good Friday:
8.30am- All Saints Community Church, St David's Church, Simpson St
Good Friday Liturgy
9am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton
Good Friday Liturgy
9.30am- St Andrew's, Barry St Gracemere
Good Friday Liturgy
9am- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal
Good Friday Liturgy
2pm- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton
Stations of the Cross
Easter Saturday:
6.30pm- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton
Easter Vigil
6pm- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal
Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday:
6.30am- St John's, Ford St
Sunrise service
7.30am & 9.30am- All Saints Community Church, St David's Church, Simpson St
Easter Day
7.30am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton
Eucharist of Easter Day
8.30am- St Luke's, Rundle St Wandal
Easter Day
9.30am- St Paul's Cathedral, Rockhampton
Family Eucharist
9.30am- St Andrew's, Barry St Gracemere
Easter Day
Uniting Church of Australia
Good Friday:
7am- South Rockhampton Uniting Church, Campbell St
Good Friday Service
8.30am- North Rockhampton Uniting Church, Berserker St
Good Friday
Easter Sunday:
9am and 7.30pm- South Rockhampton Uniting Church, Campbell St
Easter Sunday Service
8.30am- North Rockhampton Uniting Church, Berserker St
Easter Sunday Service
YEPPOON/EMU PARK
Catholic Church Cap Coast
Good Friday:
9.30am- Mary Immaculate Church, Emu Park
Stations of the Cross followed by "Walk of Reflection"
3pm- Sacred Heart Church Lammermoor
The passion of the Lord
Holy Saturday:
6pm- Sacred heart Church, Lammermoor
Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday:
7am- Mary Immaculate Church, Emu Park
Mass
9am- Sacred Heart Church, Lamermoor
Mass
Anglican Church
Good Friday:
8.30am- St James, Housden Place Taranganba
Good Friday Liturgy
8.30am- Christ Church, Archer and Hunter Sts Emu Park
Good Friday Liturgy
Easter Saturday:
6pm- St James, Housden Place Taranganba
Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday:
7.30am and 9.30am- St James, Housden Place Taranganba
Easter Day
8.30am- Christ Church, Archer and Hunter Sts Emu Park
Easter Day