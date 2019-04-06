Stunning performance: 'Proud moment for RGS Rowing'

SWEET SUCCESS: The champion Rockhampton Grammar School contingent (from left) coach Rob Fay, Laura Sypher, Grace Sypher, Jack Koerner, Reece Byrne, Nick Storey, Riley Godwin, Keeley Dunne, Brad Burr, coach Jack Barwick and coach John Smyth.

ROWING: Rockhampton Grammar is celebrating one of its best ever results at the Australian Open Schools Rowing Championships.

The school's rowers brought home one gold, two silver and three bronze medals from the hotly contested event at the Sydney International Regatta Centre in Penrith.

Ranked on the gold medal tally, RGS was the ninth best-performing school in Australia.

All eight rowers - Grace Sypher, Keeley Dunne, Nick Storey, Brad Burr, Reece Byrne, Jack Koerner, Riley Godwin and Laura Sypher - made A-finals in their respective events.

Grace Sypher led the medal charge, winning gold in the under-19 women's quad (combined crew) and silver in the schoolgirls single scull and the under-21 women's lightweight scull.

The bronze medals went to the RGS crew of Storey, Burr, Byrne and Godwin in the under-19 four, Laura Sypher in the under-17 coxed quad (combined crew) and Godwin, Byrne and Koerner in the under-17 coxed quad (combined crew).

Head of rowing John Smyth was understandably thrilled with the result.

"It's been a team effort over the past six months including all rowers who trialled for nationals and the support from parents, coaches and school staff,” he said.

"We spoke during the week about these rowers making their own mark in the strong rowing history at the Rockhampton Grammar School.

"The performance of this group will certainly be remembered as a proud moment for RGS Rowing.”

Grace Sypher with coach Rob Fay after her silver medal win in the under-21 lightweight scull. CONTRIBUTED

Grace Sypher, 17, said it was great to be part of such a successful campaign.

"I feels amazing, it really does,” she said.

"It's nice to know that all the hard work we've put in and the training that we've done over the last five or six months has paid off.”

Grace said she was feeling as good as she ever had heading into the nationals after a strong club states in January.

"I was hoping to make some A finals so to come back with medals is incredible.

"This was my fourth nationals and definitely the most successful I've had.

"I was also lucky enough to have my younger sister competing as well and it was wonderful to share it with her.”

Grace Sypher (right) on the podium after receiving her silver medal in the schoolgirls single scull. CONTRIBUTED

The gold medal win in the quad was remarkable given the crew had not rowed together before the nationals.

Grace was teamed with a rower from Sydney and two from Western Australia.

"We knew we had something special in the boat after our heat and we really just had to push to get the best out of each other in the final,” Grace said.

They did that, winning the final by 10 seconds.

The lightweight scull final was a very different story.

"It was a really close race,” Grace said.

"Coming to the last 500m four of us were fighting it out for the medal positions but at the 150m one of the girls fell in.

"It was a real nail-biter and I really enjoyed that race.”

Grace then backed up to take silver in the single scull to cap a fantastic regatta.

Her second-placing in the lightweight scull has earned Grace a chance to trial for the Australian under-21 team in Sydney this month.

"It's exciting to have an opportunity like that... it will be a good learning experience.”

Grace, Dunne, Burr and Storey are now preparing to represent Queensland in eight boats.

They will attend a training camp in Brisbane next weekend before returning to Penrith for the junior world trials from April 22.