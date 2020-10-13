Stunning record these four players and their coach share

The Cathedral College touch players (from left) Jack Wakeman, Tana Martin, Jackson Tews and Angus Gabriel have not lost a game in the four years they've played at the All Schools Tournament. Photo: Contributed

The Cathedral College touch players (from left) Jack Wakeman, Tana Martin, Jackson Tews and Angus Gabriel have not lost a game in the four years they've played at the All Schools Tournament. Photo: Contributed

TOUCH: The Cathedral College under-18 boys filled their bus with song all the way home from Brisbane after winning their division at the All Schools Tournament for the first time.

The team enjoyed an unbeaten run, capping their dominant performance with a 7-2 win over Coombabah State High in Sunday’s final.

Their victory secured TCC the champion school title for the second year in a row at the world’s largest secondary schools touch tournament.

It was a memorable first for the 18 boys but it gave rise to an incredible achievement for their coach Tony Martin and four players – Tana Martin (Tony’s son), Jack Wakeman, Jackson Tews and Angus Gabriel.

Tony Martin coaching The Cathedral College under-13 team in 2017.

Together, they have now won the under-13, under-15 and under-18 titles and never lost a game in the four years they’ve been at the tournament.

They had one draw – a pool game in the under-13 division in 2017.

Tony said it really was an amazing feat.

“We’d not really spoken too much about it, I was mindful of not putting the mockers on us before we went away, but we did talk about it afterwards,” he said.

“There are probably some kids who have been to All Schools and never won a game, but these four boys have never lost.

“That’s a fair record to have and to have won now at all three levels – under-13, under-15 and opens - that’s pretty special for them too.

The Cathedral College team that won the under-18 boys division for the first time at the All Schools Tournament. Pictured are (back row, from left) Tana Martin, Flynn Kelso, Jackson Tews, Ethan Boswood, Jack Wakeman and Jardel Bob and (front row) Cody Lawrie, Angus Gabriel, Nathanael Hannay, Lincoln Seierup and Bailey Wren. Absent is Zayne Cox.

“They’re obviously very good individually but they’ve been fortunate to play in some good teams as well.”

The victorious 2020 team was jam-packed with talent, boasting a host of state reps and several Australian players including Zayne Cox, who was named Player of the Final.

“Our main strength was we had no weak points, we were strong across the board,” Tony said.

“Everyone was familiar with the role they had to play within the team, and they all played that role incredibly well.

“The hardest thing with teams that good is trying to get them motivated and excited in games.

“The fact that the most any team scored against us in any one game was two tries showed a real level of maturity in these boys.

“It also meant they could enjoy the last five to 10 minutes of games because there weren’t too many anxious moments, so it was nice for them and certainly nice for me too.”