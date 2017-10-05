Stunning seaside home the most expensive in Rocky and Cap Coast

11 Tanby Point Close, Emu Park recently sold for $2.5 million, the highest residential sale in Rockhampton or Capricorn Coast in recent years.

NOT one, but two private beaches and an ocean view from every room of your family home.

It sounds like the stuff Hollywood could only dream of.

Except it's very much a reality and has just broken the record for the most expensive residential sale in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast in recent times.

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Agent Penny Keating has sold hundreds of home during over a decade in the industry, exclusive listings of Rockhampton's prestige homes among them.

But 11 Tanby Point Close surpassed them all.

On her first inspection of the peninsular property Penny stood on the verandah and took in the panoramic views of the Keppels.

"When I stood on the front veranda looking over the sea, I thought 'I could live here forever',” she said.

Her job was to get it sold though, a task which necessitated an international marketing campaign.

Penny said the unique listing was advertised in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as across Australia.

There were enquiries from those countries, Sydney and Melbourne, but it was a local buyer who snapped it up for $2.5 million.

It was the top sale for the week in Queensland when it was taken off the market on September 19.

It was a rare opportunity, the first time the house had been on the market since it became one of the first to grace the peninsular when it was built by the vendors in 1989.

The whole peninsular was sold to a consortium of locals in 1973, who had feared southern developers would snap it up and ruin its beauty.

The land was divided between the members and this home, overlooking the end of Haven Beach and a second private beach, was built.

"It's just so different,” Penny said. "I haven't sold a property like this before to be honest.”

The home includes open plan living, formal and informal entertaining and dining, plus a galley style kitchen with walk-in pantry, large verandah and extra land.