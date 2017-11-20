Stunning time-lapse as waterslides tower over North Rocky

The waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton are starting to take shape.

THREE huge new waterslides are towering over the North Rockhampton pool in an exciting addition in time for summer.

Standing at 10m high, the colourful, twisting slides are in the last testing stages and set to be completed this month, ready for the school holidays next month.

Waterslides time-lapse at North Rocky pool: Time-lapse video of the waterslides going up at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton. Video courtesty of Oz Ikiz.

Operators confirmed the entry price will sit at a low $2 over the summer, up until February 28, 2018.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga this afternoon shared photos, and her excitement, at the new offering at the popular 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool.

L-R Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and (then) Mayor Margaret Strelow last month, with an artists impression of the waterslide as it will look while surrounded by the composite parts of the actual slide. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide4

"This pool complex is absolutely loved by our community,” Mrs Lauga posted to Facebook.

"It was fantastic to see it come back to life again earlier this year with upgraded facilities and a new wet deck, and now the waterslides will add that extra element for the kids and no doubt some adults too.

"The previous slides were extremely popular, but over time wear and tear took hold, and the State Government gave the complex a boost of $1.3 million to make this pool complex a real attraction.

"The State Government's contribution helped bring the complex back to its former glory.”

Mrs Lauga said the project was one of a number earmarked for the Works for Queensland program, aimed at boosting the community's social and sporting pursuits.

"This complex is perfectly located with close proximity to schools and community infrastructure, so it's the kind of support we want to give back to the community to help provide fun and contemporary facilities for people to enjoy everyday,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mrs Lauga said the State Government's Works for Queensland program has just allocated another $16.18 million towards a total 65 projects across Central Queensland.

"We are working to help create lively, recreational spaces as well as support the local job market with a much-needed boost,” she said.

The hours of operation will be reviewed when the slides are completed, but until then the centre is open 9am to 6pm weekdays and 10am to 5pm weekends.