Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Mother of missing children found in Hawaii (East Idaho News)
News

Stunning twist in ‘cult mum’ murder case

by Paul Best, Fox News
29th May 2021 5:35 AM

A US woman who was charged earlier this week with murdering her two children has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to multiple local news outlets.

Lori Vallow Daybell was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of conspiring to commit murder, and grand theft by deception.

The criminal proceedings will be put on hold for now.

"The completed assessment determined that at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," Judge Steven Boyce wrote in Thursday's order, according to East Idaho News.

RELATED: Lori Vallow person of interest in husband's death

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Picture: Rexburg PD
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Picture: Rexburg PD

Her husband, Chad Daybell, also appeared in court earlier this week and is facing three counts each of first-degree murder, conspiring to commit murder and grand theft by deception. The additional murder charge is for the alleged killing of his former wife, Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, in October 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell first started espousing bizarre apocalyptic beliefs in 2018 when they were both married to other people.

Lori's ex-husband, Charles Vallow, sought a divorce in 2019, telling a court that Lori believed she was a god-like figure who was supposed to usher in the end of times.

 

Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, went missing in late 2019. Their remains were discovered in June last year. Picture: AP
Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, went missing in late 2019. Their remains were discovered in June last year. Picture: AP

 

But Lori's brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow in July 2019, claiming self-defence. Cox then also died several months later - due to a blood clot in his lungs.

Following Charles Vallow's death, Lori Daybell moved to Idaho with two of her children, seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell's then-wife, 49-year-old Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, died in October 2019 of seemingly natural causes, but authorities became suspicious when Chad married Lori two weeks later.

In November 2019, police began searching for the two children after extended family members became alarmed about their whereabouts.

Lori and Chad wed in Hawaii after her children’s disappearance. Picture: Fox10
Lori and Chad wed in Hawaii after her children’s disappearance. Picture: Fox10

Investigators said that Lori and Chad Daybell lied to investigators and showed up in Hawaii months later without the children.

The bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were eventually found on Chad Daybell's property in eastern Idaho last June. Lori and Chad Daybell have been in custody since the children's bodies were discovered.

It is unclear what exactly will happen to Lori next. Someone who is deemed unfit to stand trial in Idaho typically undergoes treatment that could last years or decades before they regain competency, according to KTVB.

This story first appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Stunning twist in 'cult mum' murder case

More Stories

cult editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        Premium Content Letters: The key to road safety is in your hands

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content Your Guide: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Sullivan’s Carnival and Rockets, Cyclones home games headline the action.

        The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Premium Content The Pearl Resort: Decade-long stalled development progresses

        Travel The resort and wellness spa was approved in 2011 for 201 units, commercial space...

        Harley ride leads to two-year disqualification

        Premium Content Harley ride leads to two-year disqualification

        News An 18-year-old “thumbed his nose” at authorities getting back on the road eight...