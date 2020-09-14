‘STUNNING’: Unique visitors bring spectacle to CQ waters

Whales breach the water near the Capricorn Coast

WITNESSING whales breach off Queensland’s coast is a sight Yeppoon woman Tracy Rowley had dreamt of experiencing for many years.

Despite once believing she would be required to travel hundreds of kilometres to do so, the woman was last week finally able to live out her dreams – right at her doorstep.

Mrs Rowley and her husband took to Capricorn Coast waters in early September to indulge in the adventure with Keppel Connections.

“My husband and I finally attended, I’ve been asking him to take me [on a whale tour] for years, so I decided to take him for Father’s Day instead.”

Tracy Rowley and husband Mal enjoy Keppel Connections whale tours.

“We had been planning to go to Hervey Bay for years and it just never seemed to happen and then I heard somebody mention that Keppel Connect does them here in Yeppoon,” she explained.

The service, well-known for its shuttle service to Great Keppel Island, established its dedicated whale tours around three years ago.

“We left about 11 in the morning and scooted out beside Conical Island where we saw a mother, father and baby whale. The mum and dad were jumping up and down flapping their fins.”

Both tourists and residents were treated to an array of stunning sights due to the current migration season underway.

Keppel Connections launched its dedicated whale tours around three years ago.

“It was just beautiful, it was stunning, I’ve never seen them up close before, so it really was an amazing experience,” Mrs Rowley said.

The duo later took to social media to share their adventure in hopes of inspiring others to support local businesses.

“The most comments I had on my Facebook [photos] was that the community didn’t realise you could see whales from Yeppoon,”

“It was absolutely the best time, there was only four families on the boat, so it wasn’t overcrowded with COVID-19 and everything. It was just fabulous,” Mrs Rowley said.

She added attendees were treated to educational discussions with tour operators, as well as an intimate encounter.

The tours took place for around four hours with a return to shore time expected in the late afternoon.

“[Keppel Connections] have only been doing it for three years, they’re still assessing whether it’s going to be a thing down here, but they seem to be doing quite well,” Mrs Rowley said.

“They’ve had a pretty good record of actually encountering and seeing the whales.”

Tracy Rowley and husband Mal enjoy Keppel Connections whale tours.

The four day a week tours also include a full lunch catered on deck, while beverages were also available for purchase on board.

The $75 adult price tag is also a fraction of the cost compared to most whale watching tours – with some in Hervey Bay costing around $120.

“It’s not expensive either and it was a lovely day, I wouldn’t complain about a single thing, we picked a really good nice and fine weekend, so it wasn’t rough weather.”

To book your tour or learn more about the experience, visit here.