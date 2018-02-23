Menu
A concept sketch of the Wreck Point viewing platform.
A concept sketch of the Wreck Point viewing platform.
Stunning view: Plans for Coast lookout extension revealed

vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Feb 2018 12:14 PM

WORKS will soon begin on a viewing deck on the lower section of the Wreck Point headland, below the existing lookout.

The $350,000 project has received $148,800 in funding under the Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure programme, which is funded by the Australian Government and administered by the Queensland Government.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said the Wreck Point Viewing Deck project would allow visitors an enhanced experience and opportunity to track down the hill towards the water and rock.

The existing Wreck Point lookout.
The existing Wreck Point lookout.

"The shared long-term vision for the area is that this lower viewing deck will connect to a future north-south walking trail, eventually joining beaches along this part of the coast,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The design concept proposed for this stage of the development is to provide a positive visitor experience through a design that complements and integrates with the natural environment.”

Cr Ludwig said the proposal incorporates a meandering 1.2m-wide nature trail, featuring sandstone steps to a viewing platform positioned immediately above a spectacular rocky point drop-off.

Michelle Landry and Bill Ludwig at Wreck Point opening - Yeppoon.
Michelle Landry and Bill Ludwig at Wreck Point opening - Yeppoon.

"As part of the track, artwork in the form of a symbolic 'shipwreck' will be on show along with an interpretive panel which will tell the story of the Selina, the ship that was wrecked and found there in 1848, and after which Wreck Point was named,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Meticulous consideration has been taken with the project to select construction materials and finishes that are suited to the existing landscape, to take full advantage of the view at the existing main lookout.

"I'd like to sincerely commend both the Queensland and Australian Government for their fantastic contribution to the project, to further enhance our coastal destination appeal.”

The finished project will include a water bubbler and viewing telescope.

Construction is due to start in early April and is expected to be complete by the end of June.

