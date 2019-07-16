Menu
Smoking drugs.
Stupid decision after release from 3.5 years period in jail

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
AFTER spending the past three and a half years in prison, Anton Haynes decided to smoke methamphetamine.

That decision led to his return to prison after he pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one count of possessing drug utensils, one of failing to provide identifying particulars and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police patrolling Park Ave's industrial area on April 17 noticed Haynes riding his bicycle without lights and attempted to intercept him.

After initially failing to stop, Haynes did so after police rolled down their window and talked to him, Snr-Constable Rumford said.

Police located two clip-seal bags and a glass pipe in Haynes' backpack.

Snr-Constable Rumford said Haynes confessed he had used the pipe to smoke meth earlier that day.

After Haynes failed to provide particulars and attend court, police located him at a Kawana address hiding under blankets in the garage, the court heard.

Haynes, 28, had an 11-page criminal history and was on parole at the time. A return-to-prison warrant was issued after charges were laid.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Haynes was released late last year after spending 31/2years in prison and had six months left on parole.

Haynes was sentenced to a month's jail, wholly suspended and operational for four months, and fined $200.

