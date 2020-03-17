‘Stupid’ robbery stumps cop

George Orwell Brown is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

George Orwell Brown is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

“Beggars belief” and “stupidity” – they were the words Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey used to describe an alleged armed robbery at Foodworks on Main St, Park Avenue.

At 2:30pm on Sunday, a 32-year-old Kawana man allegedly entered the store and attempted to buy a pack of cigarettes but his card declined.

He then allegedly presented a firearm, pointing it at the cashier before taking off with the stolen pack of smokes.

He allegedly fled in a vehicle, but two hours later was found back on Main St and was apprehended by police.

Police allegedly found the firearm in the man’s possession and on further inspection they realised it was a toy gel blaster.

Sgt Peachey said impressive police figures spoke for themselves when it came to their track record on armed robberies after a “dream run” of catching armed robbers in recent times.

“We’re as disgusted in some of the acts as the rest of the community and we’re very keen to clear them up,” he warned.

“We’ve seen the courts backing us up with some very, very good penalties towards these people.”

Sgt Peachey said the armed robbery was exceptionally clumsy and ill though-out in nature but equally destructive.

“The fact that he’s done this, committing an armed robbery for one packet of cigarettes, beggars belief – complete stupidity,” he said.

“People don’t go to work for that sort of stuff.

“I’ve viewed that weapon and there is no way in the world I wouldn’t have thought it was a firearm.”

Although there have been numerous offences committed using lifelike gel blaster hobby guns, Sgt Peachey said they were not becoming a problem.

“I wouldn’t say that, anything that reports to be a firearm, whether it’s a registered firearm or not, when it’s used in terms of committing an armed robbery, it’s concerning,” he said.

“We have seen a couple of cases where gel blasters were used, and we’ll continue to monitor that. Our legislation says they’re not a firearm.”

Yesterday George Orwell Brown appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to the matter which was adjourned to today.