Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election.
Politics

Sturgeon sticks around after bitter UAP fall-out

Jack Evans
by
13th Mar 2019 6:28 PM
UNITED Australia Party's candidate for Capricornia has brushed off the turmoil facing Clive Palmer's flagship party as Bryan Wiseman, candidate for the Prime Minister's seat of Cook, left the party on Tuesday after finding the party used Chinese made merchandise.

The party has been steadfast in its campaign openly criticising the Federal Government for sending Australian jobs offshore to China.

Lindsay Sturgeon, the most recent candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat under the UAP banner, told The Morning Bulletin that despite the party tension he planned to stick around.

"I'm not going anywhere,” he said.

"In my eyes, United Australia Party is still the only party I can see that is actually going to make any difference.

"I'm working full time while I campaign so these small issues don't worry me.”

Clive Palmer responded yesterday.

"Our policy is not to limit international trade,” Mr Palmer said.

