It wasn’t really this bad for Nick Kyrgios.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Kyrgios shows no signs of injury in great return

by Reuters
15th Jun 2018 8:58 AM

NICK Kyrgios has returned from a two-month absence to beat Germany's Maximilian Marterer at the Stuttgart Open.

The fourth seed, who missed the French Open with an elbow injury, received a bye in the first round and reached the quarter-finals with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory.

There looked to be nothing wrong with Kyrgios's serving arm as he banged down 20 aces on the grass and he delighted fans with a trademark trick shot that proved a turning point in the decider.

With Marterer serving at 2-3, Kyrgios played a shot through his legs for a winner and it appeared to ruffle Marterer who then made two unforced errors to drop serve.

Kyrgios then held his next two service games to book a clash with Spanish left-hander Feliciano Lopez.

Lopez, runner-up last year before going on to win the Queen's Club title, beat Frenchman Gilles Simon 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

 

Nick Kyrgios will next play Feliciano Lopez.
Tomas Berdych beat Benoit Paire 7-6 (6-3) 6-4 to end his five-match losing streak and reach the quarter-finals.

The third-seeded Czech dropped just six first-serve points and saved the only break he faced.

Berdych next faces Milos Raonic, who beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2 6-4. The seventh-seeded Canadian is going for his first title on grass.

Top seed Roger Federer will be back in action on Friday night (EST) when he plays Guido Pella.

    Local Partners