Style icon reveals secrets to a pet-friendly home

Style guru Leona Edmiston is known for marrying elegance and comfort with her designs, she’s also a whiz when it comes to blending trendy interiors and pet-friendly living.

Leona Edmiston is known for marrying elegance and comfort in her eponymous wrap dresses and her property is, in many ways, an extension of this trademark.

Luxe furnishings and bold decor melt into a warmth that feels lived-in and welcoming, amplified by the existence of a hall filled floor-to-ceiling with art by her nine-year-old twins, Dylan and Dusty, and the constant padding presence of the family's dachshund, Daisy.

"We have always had smooth miniature dachshunds, who are beyond easy in terms of maintenance," Leona explains.

"They barely shed and they don't need baths, so we have never to alter or adjust our style."

For Leona, her house wouldn't be a home without Daisy.

Leona Edmiston at home with Daisy. Picture: John Appleyard

Leona, of leonaedmiston.com, said pets can bring so much to a home.

"If you've never had a pet you'll never understand the enormity of what they bring to a home. In terms of companionship, unconditional love and sheer enthusiasm of just being with you - it is beyond compare," she said.

Approximately 61 per cent of Australian households own at least one pet - with those numbers reportedly having risen even higher with the spike in pet adoption during this pandemic.

Blending style with pet-friendly practicality has never been more important, demand for which designer Alicia Xiberras of Alicia Xiberras Interiors says has skyrocketed in recent years. "There is really no shortage of solutions when it comes to blending luxe interiors and pet-friendly living," says Alicia.

"In fact, it's a consideration for most of my clients these days."

The Sydney-based company director says there are a few things to take into consideration when it comes to stylish cohabiting.

THE RIGHT FLOORING FOR YOUR PET

"When it comes to hard-wearing flooring that stands up to little paws and claws, you really can't go past porcelain tiles," she advises.

"Timber scratches too easily, and other options like travertine and polished concrete can be porous in some situations, so I would advise against anything that requires regular sealing.

"At the moment the trend in tiles is the bigger, the better, with almost-invisible grout, so I'm doing a lot of one metre by one metre porcelain tiles for pet-friendly client homes."

Alicia says more and more clients are opting for streamlined choices for avoiding pet-related damage.

“When it comes to hard-wearing flooring that stands up to little paws and claws, you really can’t go past porcelain tiles,” Picture: Toby Zerna

"If you have an issue with pets scratching furniture legs, I generally encourage my clients to think floating; floating TV unit, floating bars and vanities - basically, you can have the beautiful timber work without worrying about it becoming a scratchpad

for little claws."

"You want to steer clear of linens and more porous fabrics that are going to collect dander and odours," Alicia says.

"Leather for couches is a great option, and natural timbers for dining furniture. If you have your heart set on a more delicate fabric for your sofa or occasional chairs, remember: Scotchguard."

Just like certain design concessions need to be made when you decide to have children (and even more when they grow into teens), the same is true for pets, explains Alicia.

"If you're one of those people who loves a white-on-white-on-white interior, you're going to be up against it, she says.

"I always advise clients to choose a slightly warmer colour palette - or grey, which is really trending right now.

"It provides a much more forgiving backdrop for pets in the home."

MATCH YOUR FURNITURE WITH YOUR PET'S

"We recently worked with an avid bird-lover on a complete redesign of her home," says Alicia.

"We sourced a vintage birdcage from a second-hand store and restored it to perfection. It worked in perfectly with the French Provincial brief and is now a central design piece."

The same goes for fish-fanciers, with Alicia noting that the days of "tacky nineties fluoro fish tanks" are long gone.

Blend style and function with a rattan bed.

"Koi ponds as a walkway feature or internal courtyard are increasing in popularity" she reveals - or alternatively, a monochromatic aquarium built into existing joinery: minimal rocks, natural sea-plants and not a fluorescent underwater castle in sight.

And finally, don't forget to ensure your pet's furniture gels with your own.

"A beautiful rattan dog bed in a beachy-boho interior is the perfect way to blend style and function," says Alicia.

"If you're keen on minimalism, go for a simple floor cushion."

HIGH TECH SECURITY OPTIONS FOR YOUR PETS

■ The rise of the smart home has not left pets behind, with a range of app-controlled automatic pet doors that can be programmed to align with the times you're out of the home. Chic, streamlined and modern, the CES 2021 Smart Home Innovation Award-winning myQ Pet Portal is a great choice.

Low maintenance: tiles.

■ Worried about pet-safe fencing ruining your landscaping vision? Hidden Fence is an electronic fencing system that communicates the boundaries to your dog or cat via a safe wireless collar. No high barriers necessary!

■ Well-trained pets are design-friendly pets, and Petcube is the perfect ultra-modern solution now that we're moving back into the office more permanently. App-controlled cameras and treat dispensers allow you to reward positive pet behaviour - like not jumping on the couch when you're away.

