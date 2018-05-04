STYLE SECRETS: Fashion gurus' tips for Beef Australia 2018

AS THOUSANDS of people descend into Rockhampton, the bulls won't be the only things turning heads this Beef Australia 2018.

With luncheons, cocktail evenings and the much anticipated Beef Week gala ball, The Morning Bulletin chatted to the stylists in the know for hot tips and tricks to glam you through the week

For all things fashion and accessories, Coopers Rockhampton team members Barb Burke and Emily Kelly ran us through what we can expect to see.

"Its always the darker colours that are usually prominent for the evening events,” Emily said.

Emily Kelly modelling fashions from Coopers Allan Reinikka ROK030518afashion

"When it comes to gowns, you can't go past the classic red, black or navy.

"Sequins have been a big seller for this year. People want to stand out, they want to make an entrance.

Emily said that styling the cocktail events this year has been different, as people are being bolder in the looks they are going for.

"It's been really fun to style,” she said.

"People usually want to soften their look, so we usually see more of the natural and pastel tones.

"But people have been going a bit bolder with colours and styles, which is great to see.”

Wink for Hair owner Meganne Van Hese. Jessica Powell

When heading to the luncheons, Emily said a popular go-to option is the classic pant suit or shift dress.

"We have seen a lot of florals, lace and ruffles being sold for ladies luncheons also,” she said.

It's not just about what you wear, with Barb filling us in with the latest accessories to complement our frocks.

"Throw on a nice pair of heels and some tassel earrings, which have been really in style this season,” she said.

"We are seeing a lot of rose gold accessories too, just because it works with so many colours.

"It really gets back to what you're comfortable in.

"You want something you can dress up in, but feel good in at the same time.

"So it's not a specific look, but the way the outfit makes you feel.”

Wink for Hair have been inundated with appointments for Beef Week. Jessica Powell

With the off-the-shoulder look still strong in season, Barb said if you're a bit curvier, this style is a way to show off a little bit of skin, which can really compliment your body type.

Barb said Coopers have received a fantastic response from locals, with people choosing to shop locally for their Beef Australia 2018 get-ups.

"It's great to see the town getting involved in these events,” she said.

Keeping up with the latest trends on Instagram, Wink for Hair owner Meganne Van Hese said she gets her inspiration and style tips for hair and make-up from the likes of Nadia Bartel and Bec Judd.

"With the cocktail events we will be seeing hair down, soft curls, mid hair part, slip tucked behind the ear,” she said.

"A high-styled pony or a bun also, but still fairly smart-casual look.”

Make-up artist Shelby Perry working her magic Jessica Powell

When it comes to the gala ball styling, Meg said your hairstyle will be dependent on the outfit you choose.

"With strapless I always recommend having your hair up. This will help accentuate showing your collar bone off.

"It's usually quite slimming to show the neck and collar bone.

"If the outfit has a higher neck I would definitely say up and off your face.

"Or a soft curl around your face and up, or pulled back.”

When it comes to your face, Meg said there's some hot trends right now that will help accentuate your look.

"Lipstick can really elevate a look and it's super easy to add,” she said.

"Red, orange and fuchsia are all quite big, and can really add a that extra pop. A sharp brow that goes up at the end really helps to elongate and lift your face.”