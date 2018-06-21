Stylish executive living on the doorstep in this Kawana home

MODERN LIVING: Four bedroom and three bathroom, this Kawana home offers style and luxury. INSET: Boom Real Estate agent Aaron Stock.

ENJOY stylish executive living on your doorstep.

This stylish large perfectly presented property is desirably located in the friendly neighbourhood of Kawana in the city's north.

Surrounded by picturesque modern homes, its elevated position is perfect for capturing those welcome afternoon breezes.

It also offers magnificent views of the city skyline and scenic mountain ranges.

When you step inside this beautiful home, buyers are greeted by a welcoming entrance, high ceilings, and timber flooring.

It creates a luxurious feel as you walk through to discover a flexible modern layout that allows space and comfort of living over two levels.

Enjoy the spaciousness that the open plan living, and dining areas have to offer.

This home also includes a separate media room and kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar positioned perfectly to look out onto the covered outdoor entertaining area and private yard.

The downstairs bathroom is perfect for guests and accommodates the lower level bedroom.

The beautiful internal timber stair case leads to three bedrooms all with walk in robes and ensuite, main with spa and private balcony.

A study nook complements the upstairs layout perfectly.

Boom Real Estate agent Aaron Stock said he did not expect the property to sit on their books for long.

"We had nine groups through last weekend so there's been a lot of interest,” he said.

"We've already had a few good offers so I fully expect it to sell soon.

"At $549,000 it offers great value for money and it's definitely priced to sell.”

Mr Stock said other features of this magnificent home included split system air-conditioning, four bedrooms plus study nook, three bathrooms, powered shed, double lock up remote controlled garage, security system and a fully fenced 1006m2 block.

The large block has more than enough room to install a swimming pool if desired in the future, Mr Stock said.

"It's all been fitted out to a high standard so there's literally nothing to do,” he said.

"Every bedroom has a walk in robe while there is a spa and shower in the ensuite.

"The private balcony is a nice touch which offers elevated views over the city and is ideal for catching the breeze.

"This property is a must see.”