Stylish, modern home perfect for a large family on Northside

DREAM HOME: 11 Frangipani Court has all the bells and whistles and more. This stunning property could be yours as it is for sale through Jason Rayner's Mr Real Estate.

THIS GRAND home in Norman Gardens has a lot more to it than meets the eye. Nestled in Forest Park on Frangipani Drive, this home is four bedroom, two bathroom and has five garage spaces.

From the outside, the home is architecturally designed with angled roofing and front features walls. It is set on 968sqm on a fully-fenced block.

Outside also boosts a large Colorbond shed which is eight by nine metres and four metres to the eaves, all powered and insulated. There is enough room for four cars with mezzanine storage and side access.

In the double lock-up garage, there is more storage with seamless flooring

The property has been built by one of the Rocky's highest acclaimed builders, Robin Bentley of Bentley Builders.

Adaptability to support large families was a key element in the highly functional modern floor plan.

High nine foot (2.7m) ceilings flow through the home to suit the Central Queensland climate, and there is also ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning.

The kitchen is jaw-dropping from the moment you walk in. It has been designed to be stylish and modern with a monochrome black and white theme. Top quality stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop have been installed along with and light-up display cabinets. A real stand-out feature is the Caesarstone island bench with a breakfast bar on one side.

The dining room and the open area flows on to the outdoor entertainment area. The patio is accessed through sliding doors and it leads to timber decking under cover, with a fan and lighting. A barbecue has also been installed and set into the wall, with ample bench space for preparing food.

There is a formal lounge area and office located centrally.

The four spacious bedrooms have high quality carpets and the master includes a walk in robe and a large modern ensuite with a double shower.

The main bathroom is sleek with floor ceiling tiles.

On the environmental side of things, there is 5KW solar system installed and eco-friendly lighting is used. An automated sprinkler system has also be installed to save water and costs.

It is close to a hub of shopping centres, entertainment venues and schools.

Marketing the property through The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide is Jason Rayner of Mr Real Estate.

He described this property as "top end”, one for people who are looking for that bit extra.

"High profile people and executives will love it all right down to the sprinkler system,” he said.

"It has all the latest and greatest.

"It is a house of grand proportion and magnificent surrounds.”

Built in 2009, the home has been built to specifications from the owners.

It has been regularly updated in this time with new tapware and lighting.

One of Mr Rayner's favourite areas is the massive shed, which he called the "ultimate man-cave”.

He said the space has the extra scope to be woodworkers den or a spray-painters shed, or just somewhere for Dad to put all of his toys.

"The yard is set up for a family environment, having parties,” he said.

"The house and the shed support each other, not too far apart.”

Everything about the house has a feel of "higher quality, modern and an air of opulence”. From the grand entrance to the high ceilings, the layout is one of the best layouts Mr Rayner has encountered in his 18 years of real estate.

It is located in one of the finest areas of Norman Gardens.

"That particular area is one of the highest-value areas,” Mr Rayner said.

Priced at $640,000 Mr Rayner said you could never replace it at that price.