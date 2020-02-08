Stylish Two Birds behind the scenes

Claire Janes of Two Birds Wedding and Events is growing her network on the Capricorn Coast

Claire Janes of Two Birds Wedding and Events is growing her network on the Capricorn Coast

In the theatre world, there is nothing like the buzz of opening night to let you know whether months of hustle and bustle behind the scenes have been worth it, and no-one knows that feeling better than the Janes girls.

Anna, Emily and Claire Janes as young children

Claire and her sisters grew up with a mum who held down a part-time job while her ­husband often worked away, and still gigged two or three nights a week around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

“We’d come home from primary school and act out the numbers Mum was rehearsing; there was always that magic in our house,” she said.

Ms Janes was about 11 when she got her own ‘gig’, as her mother Rhonda’s dresser for Les Miserables – and she earned her own spotlight after she starred in West Side Story at 17.

More recently, Rockhampton audiences will remember her tour de force lead role in Evita.

“In my performance endeavours, I’ve always tried to make sure and recognise people behind the scenes – hair and makeup, wardrobe, props people and musicians - because a lot of people in the audience don’t understand how much it takes to pull a show together,” she said.

“As a wedding and events stylist, however, I really don’t want guests to think about how it all happened.

“I just want them to be impressed and enjoy the experience the loving couple created.”

A luxurious yet bohemian table treatment

The logo for her company Two Birds Wedding and Events Styling – which features two birds kissing – went out “into the wild” a month ago, but it has been an idea in the making since last May, when Claire drove home from Cairns with her sister, Emily.

“We were planning her wedding which is in August, talking over ideas about décor and furniture, and I said, “You know, this is something I’d love to do for a living”.” she said.

“In 15 hours of driving, I basically planned the entire business and it’s snowballed since then.”

Two Birds is designed to offer its clients “as little or as much as they want” from Janes’ growing repertoire of stylish choices and local networks.

“There may be couples who have everything they need but still want me to add their own personal touches to a gift table, for example, or an area in loving memory of people who can’t be at the wedding,” she said.

“Or I can design the whole event from scratch – the tables and chairs, décor, lounging areas, lighting, flowers and more.

“I also have a great ­relationship with some of the region’s best musicians and singers so I can take care of that too.”

Ms Janes credits the decision to return to Central Queensland with helping her reunite with other, hardworking young women she remembers from her childhood.

“Some of them were a few years apart from me at school, but I keep running into local vendors and venue operators I know who are raising kids and running a business,” she said.

“And I think it’s a strong feminine trait to work together, so I find a lot of them are open to coordinating our efforts and working on bigger projects than we could achieve on our own.”

Ms Janes is currently working with two coastal venues to offer diverse experiences to their respective clients via all-inclusive packages.

Located in Woodbury, 15 minutes from Yeppoon, Amaroo features rustic cattle yards, sheds and beautiful mountain scenery.

The orchard, on the other hand, Ms Janes described as a bit more extravagant, “especially when decked out with some luxe touches such as chandeliers.”

A rustic arbour makes the perfect outdoor touch for a coastal wedding

Ms Janes said she gained her creative flair from all her travels and experiences which, ultimately, brought her home with a lot to offer local clients.

“Looking at a picture of something pretty isn’t the same as being somewhere amazing, feeling wonderful, and thinking, “Why does this work so well?” she said.

“I don’t think the Capricorn Coast demands the same as down south – we’re more into the raw, stripped back timber chairs and reclaimed pieces that tell a story, and I can source a lot of those pieces close to home.

“But if the trends change – say next year’s all about gold or sharp, white lines – then I would expand into importing custom pieces.”

While she strives for the ultimate, relaxing event for clients and their guests, Ms Janes confessed she found it hard to switch off and, with two small children, that’s important for her health.

“Now we’re still in the early days, I can be up every night after the kids have gone to bed, putting together proposals for clients and, during the days, sitting down with them over coffee,” she said.

“But that’s not a negative because I’ve got the kind of brain that needs to be put to work and I’m really enjoying doing what I’m supposed to do.”

She is mindful to create alone time during which she likes to light incense and meditate or do yoga.

Rockhampton performer Claire Janes took the lead role in the musical Evita.

Ms Janes credits the book Nudge, by Australian ­entrepreneur Sonya Driver, for inspiring her to give her own business a go.

But, ultimately, it’s the opportunity to share both her hurdles and her successes with her family which keeps her going.

“They help me and, in turn, I help couples not to waste time or take risks when it comes to planning one of the most important days of their lives,” she said.

“With the help of so many talented local people, we come up with an event that actually exceeds their imagination.”

And, at the end of the day, when she’s packing chairs or putting bottles in the bin, does Ms Janes miss her place in the spotlight?

“I’m normally out of the picture just before the ­ceremony but then I’m ­watching from afar, behind a bush or somewhere,” she laughs.

“Hearing the guests laughing, seeing the bride and groom look relaxed… all the backstage effort disappears and that’s when the real magic begins.”

Two Birds will have a stall at the Yeppoon Wedding Expo in April.

The event will be held at the Yeppoon Town Hall on Sunday, April 19.