Stylist to the stars to judge Rocky race day fashions

Celebrity stylist Penny Hunt will be judging the RGS race day at Callaghan Park on Saturday 5 May. Contributed

CELEBRITY stylist Penny Hunt is set to pass her fashion knowledge onto the race go-ers of Rockhampton this weekend.

Chosen as the guest judge for The Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day fashions in the field, Penny will be judging the day's attire alongside Hats by Zarbella owner Julia Watson.

Relocating to Yeppoon a few years ago, Penny is the creative genius behind the fashion of some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Jennifer Hawkins, Cate Blanchett, Teresa Palmer, Jessica Marais, Toni Collette and countless others can thank Penny for bringing A-game to their style.

Rockhampton Grammar School race day committee chair Adeina Shackleton said having this "stylist to the stars” judging the day will be great for Rockhampton's fashionistas.

"Having Penny will be great for keeping the fashion on the day high calibre,” she said.

RGS Race Day will be held at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park from 12.30pm on Saturday 5 May.

For tickets contact Rachael McDonald at rmcdonald@rgs.qld.edu.au or phone 4936 0776 for more details.

All proceeds from the Race Day will benefit the School's 1881 Endowment Fund.