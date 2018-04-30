Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity stylist Penny Hunt will be judging the RGS race day at Callaghan Park on Saturday 5 May.
Celebrity stylist Penny Hunt will be judging the RGS race day at Callaghan Park on Saturday 5 May. Contributed
News

Stylist to the stars to judge Rocky race day fashions

by Jessica Powell
30th Apr 2018 8:54 PM

CELEBRITY stylist Penny Hunt is set to pass her fashion knowledge onto the race go-ers of Rockhampton this weekend.

Chosen as the guest judge for The Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day fashions in the field, Penny will be judging the day's attire alongside Hats by Zarbella owner Julia Watson.

Relocating to Yeppoon a few years ago, Penny is the creative genius behind the fashion of some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Jennifer Hawkins, Cate Blanchett, Teresa Palmer, Jessica Marais, Toni Collette and countless others can thank Penny for bringing A-game to their style.

Rockhampton Grammar School race day committee chair Adeina Shackleton said having this "stylist to the stars” judging the day will be great for Rockhampton's fashionistas.

"Having Penny will be great for keeping the fashion on the day high calibre,” she said.

RGS Race Day will be held at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park from 12.30pm on Saturday 5 May.

For tickets contact Rachael McDonald at rmcdonald@rgs.qld.edu.au or phone 4936 0776 for more details.

All proceeds from the Race Day will benefit the School's 1881 Endowment Fund.

callaghan park racecourse penny hunt rockhampton grammar school
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Truck rollover, exclusion zone in place, CQ highway closed

    Truck rollover, exclusion zone in place, CQ highway closed

    Breaking The truck had three trailers and was believed to be carrying ammonium nitrate

    Local workers will get priority at Shoalwater Bay

    premium_icon Local workers will get priority at Shoalwater Bay

    Business Defence minister announces new plan to boost local workforces

    GALLERY: Tutu and traffic light outfits in fun run

    premium_icon GALLERY: Tutu and traffic light outfits in fun run

    Sport Red, yellow and green tutus among costumes

    Rocky's special Qantas feature takes flight

    premium_icon Rocky's special Qantas feature takes flight

    Travel Over a million people are expected to read the in-flight magazine

    Local Partners