Queenslanders could wake up this morning to the coldest day of the year so far, with parts of the state expecting 0C temperatures early this morning.

The chill is expected to be felt across the Southeast, Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Maranoa Warrego with Stanthorpe expecting a frosty 0C morning.

Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Felim Hanniffy said the cold air was caused by a strong high pressure system.

"That's probably the peak of the coldness particularly in the southeast inland."

Boonah, Beaudesert and Laidley were all forecast to reach as low as 4C on Monday morning.

"For the southeast Monday is going to be cold and when you go into Tuesday it's still on the cooler side but not as cold," Mr Hanniffy said.

He said the days would be fine and sunny with chilly mornings with Brisbane expected to heat up from 9C to 23C.

"The coldest conditions will be further west in the Darling Downs and Maranoa Warrego on Wednesday."

Niko Mckeagg, 3, with sister Naia, 4, cooking mashmallows over the fire and rugged up during the cold westerly weather at Darlington, south of Beaudesert, on Sunday, May 16. Photo: Steve Pohlner

It comes after frosty conditions on Sunday, with Oakey recording a frosty -0.1C and 0.1C in Warwick.

Kate Hutchinson of Ladybrook Farm in Darlington on the Scenic Rim said the temperatures were getting much cooler but her family had plenty of ways to keep toasty.

"Winter is on its way," she said.

"We like to keep warm by the fire on a cool winter's night."

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

Originally published as SUB-ZERO: Time to rug up for coldest morning yet