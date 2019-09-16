Subdivision debate set to be lively

A satellite image shows 535 Bungundarra Road, which along with Lot 100 Bungundarra Road, is the subject of a development application with Livingstone Shire Council.

THE developers of a proposed subdivision at Yeppoon, who have been waiting more than three years for a decision on their application, will be hoping tomorrow is the day.

Livingstone Shire councillors will again discuss Colin and Monica Roebuck’s development application for land on Bungundarra Road at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Since the last meeting a fortnight ago, where the Roebuck’s told councillors during a deputation they were “absolutely fed up” with council’s processes, all councillors have had the chance to view the site in question.

“It will be up to councillors now that they’ve all been on site and had a look, to do an evaluation,” mayor Bill Ludwig said today.

“The (council) officers haven’t changed their recommendation.”

As was previously revealed, council officers had numerous concerns with the Roebuck’s application.

That led Mrs Roebuck to be highly critical of a council report and its “repetition” of problems associated with the development application.

She accused the report of “exaggerating” to make development impacts sound worse than what they actually were.

She said the report and the whole process had left them “tired, confused and disoriented”.

When approached by The Morning Bulletin after their deputation on September 3, the Roebuck’s said they didn’t wish to comment publicly at that stage but indicated they would eventually.

Also at the last council meeting, Cr Glenda Mather raised concerns that a lack of funding for traffic control on Livingstone Shire roads during periods of smoke hazards was endangering the community.

She said rural fire brigades required funding for traffic control where smoke obstructed the vision of motorists.

Cr Ludwig said the Livingstone Disaster Management Group was still looking into this matter and that a cross-section of rural fire brigades were being canvassed.

He said this was the best approach as Cr Mather had raised the concerns on the back of receiving feedback from one rural fire source.

“Let’s put it through the brigades rather than relying on commentary from one person,” Cr Ludwig said.