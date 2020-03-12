Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

THREE sporting fields were submerged in floodwaters across a low-lying Rockhampton football complex on Tuesday morning.

The inundation was caused by a combination of king tides and increased river levels following substantial rain across the Fitzroy River catchment over the past few weeks.

It was the fifth flood in 10 years at North Rockhampton’s Norbridge Park.

Now, Football Rockhampton’s president Jeff McArthur is on a mission.

He’s calling on authorities to flood proof the facility against minor flooding events.

A hive of activity, Norbridge Park is one of the region’s busiest sporting complexes, with about 500 primary school students using the fields on a weekly basis before 1000 club players take to the paddocks for Saturday’s fixtures.

So measures have been taken to ensure junior players do not miss out over this weekend’s round.

Plans have been made to shift this Saturday’s fixtures from the affected (lower) fields to the higher grounds close to the amenities block.

Mr McArthur was reminded about the facility’s previous flooding events.

“In the 2010 flood, (the water came) 300mm short of the top of the windows (on the amenities block),” he said.

More recently, a flood occurred in 2017 which prompted officials to wonder how they could minimise the disruption of games in the future.

While there are currently nine fields on the complex, Mr McArthur had his sights on an 80m paddock strip, currently leased by the Rockhampton Jockey Club to maximise the facility’s capabilities.

Mr McArthur revealed he was meeting Rockhampton Regional Council to discuss lease boundaries for the complex.

“What we’d like to do (especially after this) is get a strip of land,” he said.

“We’re never going to handle a major flood here so the council and the State Government has to come up with land.”

Mr McArthur discussed the likelihood of using shipping containers to hold sporting gear as a form of flood proof storage.

“Long term, we need a flood proof facility.”