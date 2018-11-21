Subsidised microchipping and vaccinations proving effective

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's microchipping and vaccination clinics have been declared extremely successful, with hundreds of residents taking advantage of the clinics.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's microchipping and vaccination clinics have been declared extremely successful, with hundreds of residents taking advantage of the clinics. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's microchipping and vaccination clinics have been declared extremely successful, with hundreds of residents taking advantage of the clinics.

An update to yesterday's Planning and Regulatory Committee heard more than 155 animals had been vaccinated, with 128 microchipped.

Chair of the Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith, said the clinics provide C3 vaccinations against three core life-threatening viruses: parvovirus, distemper, and infectious hepatitis, as recommended by the Australian Veterinary Association.

"Council is committed to working with residents to keep their dogs happy, healthy and safe. That is why we are organising to subsidise some of the costs associated with having a dog,” Cr Smith said.

"If you hold an eligible concession card there are significant discounts available to you so that you can vaccinate your dog without breaking the bank.

"Those who are in severe financial hardship and cannot afford the $15 vaccination can bring a letter from a service provider (eg. Anglicare, Centrelink, St Vincent de Paul) advising of their situation for a free vaccination upon presentation of this letter.

"Even if there are no concession cards in your household, microchipping is still available to all for just $10, with council covering the rest of the cost.

"Council has now run two out of four planned clinics and the response to date has been fantastic and I have to commend our Local Laws team for this great initiative.

"The next clinic will be held on December 2 at the Gracemere Community Hall in Barry Street from 7.30am-12pm, so make sure you get along to take advantage of this great program,” Cr Smith said.

A further clinic will also be held in January.

Dog Vaccinations

C3 vaccinations (parvovirus, distemper, infectious hepatitis) discounted to $15 will be offered for dogs that are owned by a Rockhampton Regional Council resident who can provide one of the following:

Commonwealth Seniors Health Card

Pensioner Concession Card

Health Care Card

Newstart Allowance

Dog Microchipping

All Rockhampton Regional Council dog owners can access discounted microchipping for $10 per dog.