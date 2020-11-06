Menu
A Yeppoon man fronted court after police found a “substantial” amount of cannabis hidden in his kitchen. FILE PHOTO.
‘Substantial’ drug find in kitchen of Cap Coast home

Darryn Nufer
6th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
A YEPPOON man has been placed on probation after police found a “substantial” quantity of cannabis hidden in his kitchen.

James Anthony Hinton, 43, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drug possession.

The court heard that on August 14, police executed a search warrant at Hinton’s residence where they found 18g of cannabis under a kitchen drawer.

Hinton’s lawyer accepted Hinton had a “long history of drug problems” but added the defendant had sought professional help for that.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn described the latest drug find as “substantial in quantity.”

He placed Hinton on 15 months’ probation.

