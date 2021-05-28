Menu
Scammers pretending to be NSW police officers have threatened people in the Sydney suburb of Mount Druitt over the phone.
News

Suburb harassed by fake cops

by Anton Nilsson
28th May 2021 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM

Scammers pretending to be NSW police officers have threatened people in the Sydney suburb of Mount Druitt over the phone.

NSW Police sent out a scam warning to people in the area, explaining the sophisticated methods the swindlers use.

“Unfortunately, this is happening once more, with residents of Mount Druitt being the target and Mount Druitt police station’s number displayed as the caller ID,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“These scams use technology to make it appear that the calls originate from legitimate police phone numbers; a practice known as ID spoofing.

“The caller impersonates a NSW Police Force officer and states that the person receiving the call has an outstanding fine or warrant and demands a form of payment to prevent arrest or further court action.”

The statement said real police officers would never demand payment from a member of the public in order to avoid being arrested or going to court.

Police said people who received the scam calls should hang up, and anyone who was concerned could contact their local police station.

NSW Police has warned about similar scams before. In December, the force said a wave of scam calls had been reported, with people being told they were speaking with government employees and police officers.

In one such incident, a man answered a phone call from a person he believed to be a local police officer.

The scammer told the man his tax file number had been used by another person who had a million-dollar debt.

The victim was told to buy $5500 in gift cards and provide the details to the scammer.

Originally published as Suburb harassed by fake cops

