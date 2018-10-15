Suburban childcare centre for sale

A DESIRABLE childcare centre in Raceview has been listed for sale.

The site is expected to sell under the hammer at commercial property specialist Burgess Rawson's Flagship Portfolio Auction this month.

The generous 2310sqm corner site, leased by long established childcare operators Kids Early Learning Centre, is on a renewed 12-year lease until 2030 including options to 2050.

Burgess Rawson associate director and selling agent Jamie Dewe said the secure investment was anticipated to attract significant interest on auction day.

"Kids Early Learning Centre is a highly experienced childcare company with six centres across Queensland, and this one in particular is an outstanding 118-place facility with six separate play rooms," he said.

"Less than 4km from the heart of Ipswich, the modern building comes with plenty of on-site parking and sits directly opposite land planned for a new major shopping centre.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for those wanting to start or build on their investment portfolio, as the asset benefits from tax depreciations and returns $227,000 pa + GST, which is fixed to rise each year with 3% rental increases in place."

The 80 Thornton St property in Raceview will go to auction at Burgess Rawson's Flagship October Portfolio Auction on Tuesday October 23 from 11am at Sydney's Doltone House on Elizabeth St.

For further information about this property contact Jamie Dewe on 0410 350 273 or via email at jdewe@burgessrawson.com.au.