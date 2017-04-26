Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

FLOOD ravaged suburbs with "limited or no sales" in the past month have left a hole in Rocky's property market.

Property gurus at Heron Todd White are warning vendors that Rockhampton's property values are about to take a hit as thousands of homes continue to clean up.

"History dictates that the market in the low-lying areas of the city that are affected by flood water does suffer immediately after a major flood event," the Heron Todd White report states.

"This is mainly due to limited or no sales activity during the weeks/months of clean up."

GOING DOWN: Rockhampton is "approaching the bottom" of the market. Heron Todd White

Buyers are flocking to Frenchville, Norman Gardens, and Berserker, suburbs of which are keeping Rockhampton's property values intact.

A mix of families, investors, and first home buyers are shopping for homes under $350,000 in these suburbs.

"Market activity, while not breaking records, has seen the majority of sales in a more affordable price bracket of sub $350,000," the report states.

"With the prices coming back we are seeing good buying particularly in some of the northern suburbs," the report states.

"We see this trend continuing in the short term."

But Heron Todd White's latest report reveals up to 3000 "aged, high set" homes, most of which are at the market's lower end, are stopping Rockhampton from bottoming out.

Depot Hill and parts of Berserker went under in the recent floods.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland's (REIQ) most recent report revealed Rockhampton home owners suffered a nightmare drop in the December quarter to $273,000, down 5.9% on the September quarter.

Rockhampton property values have fallen 10.8%, making it the state's most affordable market, according REIQ's report.

REIQ said in a statement the unit market was too small to record a median price, with just 16 sales in the December quarter.