Subway businessman to compete with the fastest in the world

Ashley Knight in his Subway franchise on Blanchard St, one of four he owns that have been part of his fundraising efforts.

FOUR years ago, Rockhampton businessman Ashley Knight ignited his passion for running while training for the Rocky River Run.

Skip forward and he's just weeks away from competing in "the world's fastest” marathon in Berlin.

From 5km in his first run, Mr Knight upped his capacity through frequently attending Parkrun every Saturday morning at the Botanical Gardens, before competing in his first full marathon at Noosa.

He now frequently runs 100km a week.

He will be running the 42km Berlin Marathon in a team of six representing the Children's Hospital Foundation, and so far the team has raised more than $20,000.

Mr Knight, who owns four subway branches across Rockhampton, has been fundraising through donation tins and swipe-pay ports at his stores.

PASSION PROJECT: Ashley Knight running in the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens ahead of his trip to compete at the Berlin Marathon, where he will be racing to raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation. contributed

He said suppliers and plenty of customers had come on board to support his fundraising efforts.

His team took a tour through the Children's Hospital in Brisbane, which made his efforts seem all the more important.

"It wasn't until I did the tour did I really begin to appreciate how good I've got it,” he said.

"Some people almost live in the hospital - that's no way to spend a childhood.”

He said he was excited to be competing in one of the world's best marathons.

In fact, during last year's event, the world record time for a marathon was set on the Berlin course.

"I'm excited to see the world's best runners and compete in a large group of people,” Mr Knight said.

He said running in the Rockhampton heat would have him well conditioned for the European race.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya (centre) set the world's best marathon time last year on the super-fast Berlin course. AAP Image/Lukas Coch

"This time of year, the weather is pretty close to perfect (in Berlin),” he said.

He said if all goes to plan, he will be crossing the finish line in just over three hours.

For those considering taking up running, Mr Knight encouraged them to be persistent and to join running groups like Parkrun.

"You build that little bit of fitness and get over that speed bump, then running becomes really enjoyable.”

Mr Knight and his CHF team would head to Berlin on September 26 before competing on the 29th.

Berlin Marathon

The fast, flat marathon is known for its record-breaking history.

Eliud Kipchoge set an amazing world record-breaking time in Berlin last year with a new mark of 2:01.39.

All eyes will be on the 2019 Berlin Marathon to see if someone can break two hours.

