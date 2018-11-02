Fancy a free sandwich today?

In celebration of World Sandwich Day, Subway are doing ‘buy one get one free’ subs, salads and wraps, with every purchase also helping out those in need.

Keen for a free feed today? Grab a mate and head down to your nearest Subway for their 'buy one get one free' offer.

For every purchase Subway will also make a donation to Food Bank, so now you can eat a sub and not feel bad about it!

Celebrity guests will be making appearances at some stores, with activities and entertainment scheduled to add to the excitement of the day.

On World Sandwich Day 2017, 13 million meals were donated globally, with 280,000 meals donated in Australia alone.

Foodbank CEO Brianna Casey says she is thrilled to partner with Subway again and hopefully reaching the ambitious goal of raising 300,000 meals.

"With demand for food relief outstripping supply right here in the 'Lucky Country', it is now more important than ever that we get more meals to families doing it tough", Brianna said.

"We are proud to partner with farmers, the food and grocery sector, retailers and restaurants like Subway to rescue, source and distribute food to vulnerable Australians - families in our own communities - who are struggling to put a meal on the table thanks to increasing pressures on household budgets".

More than 4 million Australians (about one in six) have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months, and programs like this help Foodbank to bridge the gap.

So if you want to enjoy some free food and help struggling families, bring someone to Subway and join in the celebrations.

Event details:

What: Buy a sub, salad or wrap at Subway and get another one free for yourself or a friend, all while supporting Foodbank Australia

Why: Celebrate World Sandwich Day and help fight world hunger

When: Friday 2nd November 2018

Where: All participating Subway restaurants across Australia

Celebrity ambassador appearances:

•NSW: Nikki Phillips at Subway Rosebery

•VIC: Sam Groth at Subway Melbourne Southern Cross Station

•QLD: Jordan Kahu at Subway Springwood and Erin Holland Subway Everton Park

•WA: Rayne Bryant at Subway Woodvale

•NT: Willie Rioli at Subway Coolalinga

•SA: Andrew 'Cosi' Costello at Subway Stirling