Success story: Thousands flock to Rocky River Festival

THE report card is in and Rockhampton's River Festival has received an A+ with bonus points for smiles.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow couldn't be happier with the support from the community for the event.

"I've asked about numbers but I struggle to believe the answer I was given,” Cr Strelow said.

"Maybe we should just ask everyone who didn't come to raise their hand and we can count them.

"The Festival turnout and the way it was embraced by the community is deeply satisfying.”

She gave a huge thank you to council staff, their extended families and the many volunteers.