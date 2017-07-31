SUCCESS: The Rocky business beating all odds

All over Rockhampton, businesses are starting to notice signs of economic recovery.

One such business is Wideland Trucks and Equipment, a specialised truck dealership who changed their name six months ago from Hi-way 1 after being acquired in a strategic expansion by the Wideland Group.

Back in early April, the Lower Dawson Rd business was unlucky enough to be affected by the flooding in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Debbie with branch manager Simon Harris saying they incurred significant financial cost in damages and lost business.

"We were out of action here for seven days, we had water to the bottom of the stairs here so that slowed things down,” he said.

"Water was only here for a week but it knocks you around for probably three weeks by the time you clean up and get back on track.”

Since that setback, Mr Harris has seen a gradual up-swing in the amount of business Wideland trucks has been doing with a variety of different sectors.

"Business is picking up in the last few months,” Mr Harris said.

"We've picked up some sales, there's some movement in local government and retail.

"We are getting increased enquiries via phone and internet. You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now.”

This was a welcome development he said coming off the back of a "quiet 12 months”.

"We're seen some shifts in the cattle industry, local government, mining industry seems to be on the move at the moment,” he said.

"Just seeing more positivity out of contractors, more enquiry from contractors.

"The mines are looking at gearing up again. The coal mining industry - Blackwater, Moura - they all seem to be moving a little bit.”

"It would be nice if Adani goes ahead, we all will benefit, not just us as a business but the whole town.”

With the cattle prices being up, he said people were looking at maintenance and replacing their equipment and trucks.

He also noted local government, who made up about a third of their business, had their replacement programs in place

Wideland Trucks and Equipment recently threw open their doors to the public with almost 100 people coming through their gate for their meet and greet open day.

WESTERN STAR: Customised 50th anniversary truck was the highlight of the Wideland Trucks and Equipment open day. Contributed

Wideland trucks salesperson Kevin Shepherd said there was plenty of interest of the public in their display of a 50th anniversary one off concept truck based on a 4900 Western Star B-double prime mover which featured a customised comfort orientated sleeper box compartment.