Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Top selling bull on the opening day of the 2019 Brahman Week Sale was the $105,000, Carinya Milwaukee with joint buyer Jack Fenech, Fenech Cattle Company, Wowan; vendor and breeder, John Kirk, Carinya Stud, Gayndah and the other joint partner, Walter Wilson, Banana Station, Banana. With the trio is auctioneer, Mark Scholes, Landmark Stud Stock.
Top selling bull on the opening day of the 2019 Brahman Week Sale was the $105,000, Carinya Milwaukee with joint buyer Jack Fenech, Fenech Cattle Company, Wowan; vendor and breeder, John Kirk, Carinya Stud, Gayndah and the other joint partner, Walter Wilson, Banana Station, Banana. With the trio is auctioneer, Mark Scholes, Landmark Stud Stock.
News

Successful Brahman Week ends on three high notes

Maddelin McCosker
9th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sale of three brahman bulls for over $100,000 at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale has been a ‘nice show of confidence’ from within the industry.

Landmark auctioneer Mark Scholes said the sale has a clearance rate of 99 per cent, with averages in excess of $10,000.

“We’ve had a good crowd, well over 300 people registered to purchase,” he said.

“It shows that the confidence within the market is pretty solid.

“People are seeing a good future in front of them for the seas”

The third and last day of the largest bull sale in the southern hemisphere ended on a successful note, with another bull selling for over $100,000.

THE 2019 Brahman Week sales saw more promising results on its final day on Wednesday.

An improvement on last years sale, where the highest selling bull was $100,000, this year saw three bulls sell for $100,000 or more.

Noel and Helen Sorley from Dalby sold a red bull on Wednesday for $105,000.

The top price for a bull on day two was $100,000 for a 34-month old grey bull, sold to the McKenzie family from Dingo.

Day one saw a partnership between Will and Tracy Fenech from Wowan and Belinda and Walter Wilson from Banana.

The successful partnership resulted in the purchase of a 24-month-old grey bull.

Saying the three-day sale had been ‘very successful, Mr Scholes added the selection of bulls were a great starting point.

“There has been a very smart catalogue of bulls,” he said.

“People come to buy good bulls and better bulls.

The selection and the results have been a nice show of confidence within the industry.”

To improve on an already good start to the season, according to Mr Scholes, just one thing is needed.

“Now we just need that magical rain to fall.”

auctioneer cqlx landmark mark scholes rockhampton brahman week sale tmbbeef tmbcommunity tmbnews tmbrural
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best childcare educators, centres in CQ

    News You spoke, we listened — vote for your favourite childcare educator and centre

    Rain on the way for Capricornia

    premium_icon Rain on the way for Capricornia

    News SHOWERS and thunderstorms are forecast for Capricornia over the next few days with...

    Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    premium_icon Devastating scenes at bowls club after liquidation

    News ANZ bank is now in possession of the site as it failed to sell on the market or at...

    Big Day Out for Ford enthusiasts

    premium_icon Big Day Out for Ford enthusiasts

    News PHOTO GALLERY: Something old, something new at All Ford Open Day draws car-loving...