Successful Brahman Week ends on three high notes

Top selling bull on the opening day of the 2019 Brahman Week Sale was the $105,000, Carinya Milwaukee with joint buyer Jack Fenech, Fenech Cattle Company, Wowan; vendor and breeder, John Kirk, Carinya Stud, Gayndah and the other joint partner, Walter Wilson, Banana Station, Banana. With the trio is auctioneer, Mark Scholes, Landmark Stud Stock.

THE sale of three brahman bulls for over $100,000 at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale has been a ‘nice show of confidence’ from within the industry.

Landmark auctioneer Mark Scholes said the sale has a clearance rate of 99 per cent, with averages in excess of $10,000.

“We’ve had a good crowd, well over 300 people registered to purchase,” he said.

“It shows that the confidence within the market is pretty solid.

“People are seeing a good future in front of them for the seas”

The third and last day of the largest bull sale in the southern hemisphere ended on a successful note, with another bull selling for over $100,000.

THE 2019 Brahman Week sales saw more promising results on its final day on Wednesday.

An improvement on last years sale, where the highest selling bull was $100,000, this year saw three bulls sell for $100,000 or more.

Noel and Helen Sorley from Dalby sold a red bull on Wednesday for $105,000.

The top price for a bull on day two was $100,000 for a 34-month old grey bull, sold to the McKenzie family from Dingo.

Day one saw a partnership between Will and Tracy Fenech from Wowan and Belinda and Walter Wilson from Banana.

The successful partnership resulted in the purchase of a 24-month-old grey bull.

Saying the three-day sale had been ‘very successful, Mr Scholes added the selection of bulls were a great starting point.

“There has been a very smart catalogue of bulls,” he said.

“People come to buy good bulls and better bulls.

The selection and the results have been a nice show of confidence within the industry.”

To improve on an already good start to the season, according to Mr Scholes, just one thing is needed.

“Now we just need that magical rain to fall.”