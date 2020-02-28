Successful charity day saves young pups

SUPPORT: Susan Consedine and Kellianne Merrick from CQ Pet Rescue with Kestrel Coal General Manager Charlie Spence.

A SIGNIFICANT donation from a local mine has helped save the lives of four puppies who incurred a major vet bill through the process.

CQ Pet Rescue treasurer Susan Consedine said the four six-week-old puppies and their mum racked up a $7600 bill for the treatment of parvovirus, although only the pups survived.

The Central Highlands community donated more than $2000 towards the bill and a $5000 donation from Kestrel Coal covered the difference.

HELPING HAND: Kestrel Coal donated a total of $20,000 to four organisations including Emerald Neighbourhood Centre, Yumba Bimbi Support Services, Central Highlands Wildlife Carers and CQ Pet Rescue.

“It’s a massive relief financially for us,” Ms Consedine said.

“We can’t do what we do without the funds to do so.

“But this really shows that CQ Pet Rescue has the continued support of the community and the organisations in it.”

CQ Pet Rescue was one of four Central Highlands organisations that directly benefited from more than $20,000 raised at the 2019 Kestrel Charity Golf Day in September.

Kestrel Coal General Manager Charlie Spence today presented $5000 each to Emerald Neighbourhood Centre, Yumba Bimbi Support Services, Central Highlands Wildlife Carers and CQ Pet Rescue.

Kestrel Coal General Manager Charlie Spence presented the $5000 cheque to Yumba Bimbi Support Services.

Kestrel Coal has also been a major contributor towards the All Abilities Playground at Rotary Park.

Superintendent of Health Safety and Training, Ace Edwards, said the team was proud to see the money raised from the social day directly impact local organisations.

“The committee at Kestrel puts this together every year and we do raise funds to be spread throughout the community, and to see that happen, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

The Kestrel Charity Golf Day has been hosted annually since 2006 to support local charities and not-for-profits across the region.