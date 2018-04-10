Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Basketball

Aussie declares for 2018 NBA Draft

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

SUDANESE-Australian wing, Deng Adel, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and hired an agent.

The hiring of representation means the small forward must remain in the draft and can't return to the University of Louisville, where he spent three seasons.

Adel, 22, announced his decision on Instagram.

He led all Louisville scorers over the course of the 2017-18 season, averaging 15.0 points per game for the 22-14 Cardinals.

Born in what is now South Sudan, Adel fled the war-torn country and moved to Uganda, which set up his eventual move to Australia.

Adel arrived in Melbourne at the age of eight, in 2004.

In 2013, he moved to Florida to attend Victory Rock Prep.

Adel has an NBA body, and has shown impressive athleticism over his time in Lousiville.

One significant knock on his game is his jump-shot, with the 201cm wing shooting just 35 per cent from downtown as a junior.

As of his declaration, Adel isn't listed on any major draft boards.

Related Items

deng adel nba draft university of louisville

Top Stories

    Young farmer fires up over proposed land laws

    Young farmer fires up over proposed land laws

    News 'It feels as though the government is saying to us we can't be trusted to manage our own land': Next gen have their say on how land laws will affect farmers

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Parenting DESPITE neural tube defects & uncertainties, she proved docs wrong.

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    Rapist who asked victim for phone number to be released

    News 'Sexual entitlement' before attacks on two women

    Supercars, flood levee and airport projects on council table

    Supercars, flood levee and airport projects on council table

    Politics LATEST on these projects will be discussed behind closed doors

    Local Partners