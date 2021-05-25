Menu
An award-winning senior figure with the state's embattled building industry regulator has quit suddenly.

Sudden departure of top QBCC member

by Anthony Marx
25th May 2021 11:03 AM
An award-winning senior figure with the state's embattled building industry regulator has quit suddenly.

Yvonne Pengilly, an assistant commissioner and former board member of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, departed in the last week or so after nearly three years with the agency.

Pengilly, a builder who previously established industry group Women In Construction FNQ, could not be reached for comment on Monday.




But City Beat spies tell us her exit follows a series of disputes with colleagues over her push for more building site inspections.

It's also understood that she played a key role in the QBCC's unsuccessful legal action against Gold Coast builder Groupline Constructions.

