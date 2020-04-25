Menu
Royce Willie and Sue Domic light up the dawn on Anzac Day
Sue lights up the dawn in memory of the indigenous Diggers

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
Sue Domic stood in her North Rockhampton driveway at dawn this Anzac Day in memory of the indigenous Diggers “and all soldiers everywhere” who stood up for their country.

First Nations Australians have served since the 1860s – from the Boer War, World War I and II through to Afghanistan – and didn’t always receive the same recognition as other ANZACs.

Ms Domic said that, as a young woman, she wanted to experience the Kokoda Trail “for all the wrong reasons, for ego”.

When she finally tackled it, four years ago, it opened her eyes to the significance of what our forces went through.

“At least now there are pathways and villages to pass through but the terrain is still pretty crazy,” she said.

“It makes you imagine how tough it was for our soldiers”.

All across Central Queensland, people stuck at home due to the coronavirus, who couldn’t go to usual ANZAC services, opted to mark the occasion in their driveways.

