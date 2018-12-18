Sugar baby savages dead husband

Lydia Dupra is a self described serial entrepreneur.

A SUGAR baby has savaged her deceased husband in a brutal post on Instagram on social media.

In the lengthy post, Lydia Dupra said she was, "Sitting here and trying to dig up a good memory to remember him on this day." Dupra made the post on the one year anniversary of her husband's passing.

"Brad, you bought me my first pair of Louboutins, my first Birkin (bag) and my first and only race horse," she said. Hermes Birkin bags are worth around $55,700.

"We had an incredibly toxic relationship," she went on, "And ultimately I wish I never met him."

“I’ve been living a double life this whole time with the guy you thought was my gay bodyguard.”

"I still don't forgive you for taking me out of the will after you attacked me while you were on whippets." Whippets, or whip-its, are small doses of nitrous oxide ingested from the spout of a cracked whipped cream canister.

"However, you knew I would always be okay and yes … I've been living a double life this whole time with the guy you thought was my gay bodyguard.

"I'm also an author and serial entrepreneur.

"So, let's call it even."

"PS please don't haunt me again."

Posted four days ago, Dupra's blast has attracted over 7500 likes. Her social media account shows little evidence of her marriage. A post from this time last year references being "brave".

"Remember, you've made it through worse," she wrote at the time.

Dupra is an author who has penned a number of ebooks that act as a "guide to escorting" and a memoir. She is a self-described former "adult entertainer" and high class escort who claims to have amassed millions of dollars during her career.

She has done interviews espousing her views on the importance of "rebranding sex work" as adult entertainment.

Lydia now acts as a mentor to aspiring sex workers across the US, bringing women into her home to live with her.

She dresses the women and coaches them in various things to do with the business, according to a video posted by Vice earlier this year.