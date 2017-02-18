'Sugar high' gets the blame for pub assault

SUGAR has been named as the culprit in an assault which saw two bar workers attacked by a woman.

Tanya Wynette Dellow, 37, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, drunk and disorderly and failing to leave a premises as directed.

The court heard on December 22, 2016, Dellow was drinking at the Park Avenue Hotel when she was refused further service after she broke up a verbal argument between her brother and another male.

This caused the regular patron to verbally lash out at the staff member then grab her by the hair and around the throat which left scratch marks.

The pub's duty manager attempted to intervene, but was also grabbed around the throat by Dellow.

After things settled down, she was asked to leave but continued to loiter.

Defence solicitor Grant Cagney told the court his client was an insulin dependant diabetic, which combined with the amount of alcohol she drunk, essentially meant she was on a "sugar high" at the time of the offences.

Mr Cagney also argued the physical harm done to the first victim was at the "lower end" of the scale.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Dellow $2000 for the assault charges and $400 for the licensed premises charges and ordered her to pay $300 in compensation to her first victim.

No convictions were recorded.