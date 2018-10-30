Menu
SUGAR Research Australia has appointed new board members.
Business

Sugar Research board appoints two new members

29th Oct 2018 7:56 PM

SUGAR Research Australia (SRA) has announced the appointment of two new board members and the re-election of two existing directors at its annual general meeting in Brisbane.

Peter Russo and Sam Bonanno join the board alongside existing directors Dr Ron Swindells (chairman), Steve Guazzo, Dr Helen Garnett, Lindy Hyam and Dr Guy Roth.

Dr Swindells and Dr Roth were re-elected to the board at the AGM.

The board recommendations were made by an independent Director Selection Committee led by chair Ms Kathryn Adams and included sugarcane milling representatives John Pratt (Wilmar Sugar) and Stewart Norton (MSF Sugar), and sugarcane growing representatives Paul Schembri and Allan Dingle.

The recommendations of the DSC were accepted by SRA Members at the SRA AGM.

Peter Russo has over 40 years of experience in sugarcane growing and milling.

Working in a farming partnership with his two sons in the Childers region, he is knowledgeable in all aspects of sugarcane farming and is particularly passionate about the adoption of innovative practices ranging from irrigation to land management to harvesting.

He is Chairman of the Board of the Isis Central Sugar Mill and has served on the Board since 1990.

Sam Bonanno is an independent management consultant with more than 35 years' experience in ports, logistics, infrastructure and mining operations in Australia and overseas.

His experience has encompassed strategic planning and implementation, commercial negotiations, business planning, operations management, asset management, project management, materials processing and bulk supply chain management.

Dr Swindells welcomed the new board members and thanked outgoing directors Dr Ian Johnsson and Ian Sampson.

