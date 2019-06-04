Menu
Beyond Blue has refreshed its Beyond Now app to make it more user-friendly.
Suicide prevention app updated for easier use

4th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
SINCE its launch in 2016, the free Beyond Now app has been downloaded 69,000 times and 25,500 suicide prevention safety plans have been completed.

Beyond Blue has now refreshed the app - which was originally developed with funding from The Movember Foundation - so it is even more user-friendly and personally meaningful.

The refresh of the app was made possible by generous funding from The Lionel and Yvonne Spencer Trust.

Beyond Now is free to download from Apple Store or Google Play. Beyond Now is also available to use online.

To speak to a mental health professional, phone Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

