Suitable for many soil types

Mina and Jock Douglas from Australia Desert Limes stall at the QLD Home and Garden Expo at Nambour Show Grounds. Picture: Chrissy Harris.

LEMON aspen is a rainforest tree growing small to medium height. Its striking appearance as a shade tree is accompanied with a generally dense canopy.

The dark green leaves are glossy while pale yellowish fruit have an agreeable zesty flavour.

Flowering time of the small yellowish flowers is generally summer to autumn, while fruiting occurs for about three months of the year during summer. Lemon aspen may be well suited to coastal CQ, being relatively suitable for several soil types. From a health perspective the fruit appears to have cleansing properties, with a good mineral profile. The mineral profile of lemon aspen fruit includes iron plus calcium, magnesium and zinc, which may enhance general endurance.

It’s possible desert lime may possibly have similar qualities.

On that point, if you’re not keen on strong citrus flavour, perhaps consider Kanertal ­liqueur made from desert lime.

Rainforest Liqueurs produce the Kanertal liqueur; one nip once weekly just might provide an endurance lift.

If you want to mellow the flavour of lemon aspen, ­perhaps consider using the pulp in homemade scones or pikelets.

Adding one fruit pulp to a pasta dish for the family is another possibility, giving the meal a subtle tanginess.

Lemon aspen has good bushfood industry potential, Byfield community should check out the cash crop possibility.

For a normal household block it may not be a practical choice because of its size, unless of cause it’s kept in a large pot and trimmed to keep it in check.

Associated with bushfires in CQ is breathing weakness for vulnerable persons.

While lemon aspen and desert lime may be helpful, availability is sure to be problematic.

Another option that may possibly bring better breathing is pine essential oil.

Pine pure essential oil applied externally on the upper chest with particular carrier oil shows promising results in breathing difficulties.

As well as helping the coughing up of phlegm, pine oil may relieve nasal congestion.

It can also help relieve pain arising from coughing fits.

Uncomplicated inflammation or infection of the bronchial passages may also gain some relief through the use of properly prepared pine oil.

For safety sake always purchase pure essential oils from an accredited member of a professional association, for example, Australian Traditional Medicine Society.

In this association, a search result showed member listing at Park Avenue for the Rockhampton region.

