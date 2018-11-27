Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE FIGHT: Firefighting crews are battling multiple bushfires across Deepwater.
FIRE FIGHT: Firefighting crews are battling multiple bushfires across Deepwater. Dominic Elsome
News

Deepwater fires: 46 crews, air tanker brought in

Mark Zita
by
27th Nov 2018 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSHFIRES are currently impacting an area near Agnes Water, which also includes Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Oyster Creek and Round Hill.

Here's a summary of what is happening so far: As of 10:50 today, the bushfire is still impacting the Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek communities, and residents who have not evacuated, must make their way to Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield Street.

The fire is currently moving in a south-west direction towards Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek, and is currently near Pacific Drive, heading towards Muller Road.

It is expected to reach the localities in the next few hours, but two properties have been destroyed by the fire so far.

Currently, there are 46 crews on the scene battling the intense flames.

Meanwhile, around 100 firefighters from New South Wales have just arrived in Gladstone, to relieve local crews who have been battling the flames for consecutive days.

Round Hill residents are advised to be prepared to leave or follow their bushfire survival plan, as the fire heading towards Bousgas Drive and Anderson Way is likely to impact the area.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have also brought in their 737 Large Air Tanker, Gaia, to help with the efforts.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It is the first time such an aircraft is used in Queensland, and the second time in the world that the aircraft has been used on active duty.

Weatherwise, the Bureau predicts conditions will remain the same today for both Gladstone and Bundaberg regions, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

However tomorrow, a possible shower or storm is forecasted, more likely in Bundaberg. The bureau says thunderstorms could be possibly severe, and most likely in the morning or early afternoon.

A possible dust haze is also predicted in the afternoon or evening.

Tomorrow's maximum temperatures will be in the mid 30s, however the sunny and dry conditions will continue throughout the week.

More Stories

Show More
deepwater bushfires queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    premium_icon Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    Business Higher turnover businesses on the Capricorn Coast excluded from mining giant's 30-day payment decision

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    premium_icon Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    Crime Arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation

    Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    premium_icon Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    Crime Jason Ryan Felthouse pleaded not guilty and the trial continues

    Local Partners