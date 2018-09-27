Summer football to fire up in Rocky for first time

GAME ON: Players of all ages are being urged to nominate for the new Rockhampton Summer Football League, which will start next month.

GAME ON: Players of all ages are being urged to nominate for the new Rockhampton Summer Football League, which will start next month. CONTRIBUTED

FOOTBALL: Summer football is set to kick-off in Rockhampton for the first time.

Bluebirds United Football Club has partnered with Football Queensland to deliver the Rockhampton Summer Football League from next month.

Nominations are now open for under-7/8 boys' and girls' teams through to senior women, men and mixed teams.

Six players per team will take to a smaller field for the social games.

Bluebirds' president William Gemmell said it was a great concept which allowed competitive players to stay involved during the off-season and for newcomers to get a taste for the game.

"This is a new competition; it's never been done before in Rockhampton,” he said.

"Football Queensland have been progressively rolling it out to different centres across the state.

"Local clubs could apply to be involved in its introduction and we thought let's do it.”

Gemmell said while it was hard to predict the response, if 40 teams nominated for the inaugural season he would be over the moon.

"Gladstone have done it for the last two years and they've now got over 800 players participating,” he said.

"We really don't know what to expect but we have to start somewhere.

"We will be focused on making sure we deliver a quality product so that people who play this year go away saying how brilliant it is and vowing to come back.”

Gemmell said teams would not be aligned with clubs.

"Anyone can nominate a team from their workplace, their school, their community groups,” he said.

"It's a chance for mates to become teammates in a competition that is sure to be plenty of fun.”

The eight-week competition is set to start on Monday, October 8, at Webber Park.

For information, visit Bluebirds' Facebook page or phone William Gemmell on 0413 888 896.