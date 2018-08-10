Menu
Hannah Ellis and Lachlan Charles slide down the slides at the former Rock Pool Water Park in Rockhampton in 2012. A new park will be coming to Rockhampton this December just in time for summer. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Summer surprise: New $1.6m water park slides into Rocky

Shayla Bulloch
10th Aug 2018 10:19 AM
SUMMER is set to be even cooler this year with the announcement of a $1.6 million water park sliding into Rockhampton.

Discovery Parks Rockhampton have already started construction on the mega-water park which will feature three slides, a dump bucket and toddler area.

Set to open in December, the new facility will be free to all Discovery Park guests with the local community welcome to use the exciting new slides with a three-hour pass.

Chief Operating Officer Adam Koch says the new water park will be a welcome addition to one of our favourite Queensland properties.

"Our Rockhampton park has fantastic facilities including a tennis court, kids club, playground and bouncing pillow. The new water park will be just another reason people will return to the park time and time again."

"It's also sure to become a local hot spot for birthday parties, and we look forward to celebrating many special occasions with our guests," said Adam.

The franchise also recently took over a number of new parks including Coolwaters Yeppoon last August, making it the largest owner and operator of holiday parks in Australia.

The Rockhampton park will also be taking bookings for children's parties, with a private poolside area available for group and party use.

The park already features an idyllic pool setting, and the water park development is a response to strong guest demand for more aquatic facilities.

The half-day pass will be available at $25 per person, with a free ice cream and drink on arrival.

