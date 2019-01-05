One dead, five injured in crash

One person was killed and five injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Grafton on Summerland Way.

UPDATE 5.30PM: ONE person is dead and have been left five injured after a horrific two-vehicle head-on collision on the Summerland Way, north of Grafton this afternoon.

The crash happened on the Summerland Way at Clifden, 20km north of Grafton, about 2.45pm today when a northbound 4WD towing a trailer and a southbound white sedan collided in the northbound lane.

The man driving the sedan died at the scene while his wife was trapped for almost two hours before being released and airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital. She is reported to be in a serious condition.

Two adults and two children were travelling in the 4WD and all have been taken to Grafton Base Hospital.

The man and one child have sustained minor injuries, while the woman and the second child are being checked as a precaution. All are suffering severe shock.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam vision to contact Grafton Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Summerland Way is expected to be closed for some time while investigations continue and the vehicles are removed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

A map of the two-vehicle collision which has closed the Summerland Way in both directions this afternoon. Live Traffic NSW

CLIFDEN (NORTH OF GRAFTON): Summerland Way is closed in both directions due to a serious two car car crash south of Clifden Rd. Use the Pacific Hwy instead. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 5, 2019

According to Live Traffic NSW, southbound light vehicles are being diverted at Pringles Way to the Pacific Highway, while heavy vehicles are being diverted at Casino to use the Bruxner Highway at either the Pacific Highway or New England Highway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.