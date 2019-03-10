Summer's not over yet with a hot week and rain ahead

SUMMER conditions are likely continue across Central Queensland this week, with a good chance some decent rainfall.

While the south east swelters through temperatures 10 degrees above average this week, CQ isn't getting away from the heat.

David Crock from the Bureau of Meteorology says it's not uncommon to see warmer autumn temperatures at the start of March as the seasons transition out of summer.

"While the focus of the heatwave will be further south, it will still be pretty hot especially for this time of year in Central Queensland, much warmer than average,” he said.

For Rockhampton temperatures in the high 30s are likely today and tomorrow, with temps cooling slightly by Wednesday.

By Thursday temperatures will be in the low 30s, with some storm activity across the region forecast.

Central Highlands temperatures are expected to be in the the high 30s, with the possibility of reaching the low 40s.

"There should be a fair bit of shower and storm activity around,” Mr Crock said.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty active for storms.

"Rockhampton could see some storms and that instability may continue to the weekend.

"There is a fair bit of moisture in the air, so if you are lucky to get under a storm cloud, there could be some decent rainfall over the next few days.”