Summer's sting to hit this weekend with heat wave
SUMMER has arrived and it's about to let us really know it's sting.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton is expected to reach maximum temperatures of 37 and 41 this weekend.
But before the heat hits, there's a 70 per cent chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening on Thursday.
The clouds are expected to hang around the next day with a 50 per cent chance of rain, and possible thunderstorm, in the morning.
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday will see the heat wave continue with maximum temperatures of 39 and 41.
In other parts of Central Queensland:
Emerald is expected to reach 35 on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, 37 on Monday and 39 on Tuesday
Blackwater is expected to reach 41 on Sunday and 38 on Monday and Tuesday
Clermont is expected to reach 41 on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 40 on Tuesday
Yeppoon is expected to reach 34 on Sunday and Monday, and 31 on Saturday