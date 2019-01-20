Sun finally comes out to play for the boaties

IMPROVED weather conditions saw dozens of vessels venturing out on the waters of Keppel Bay over the weekend.

Coast Guard Yeppoon was kept busy with boats coming adrift. One vessel broke its mooring line with an outgoing tide. The mooring line became stuck and did not drop with the falling tide. The weight of the vessel broke the line. Coast Guard Yeppoon assisted by ensuring that the vessel was kept clear of the rock walls of the marina. A deck hand was delivered to the dislocated vessel so that mooring lines could be reattached ensuring that the vessel was secured.

A power boat used as a tender became separated from its large motor cruiser on Saturday. It drifted from Great Keppel Island and was sighted near Ross Creek on Sunday morning. The boat was dragged onto the beach by locals. As it did not have a road trailer the vessel was secured with an anchor waiting for a high tide to float it off the beach for return to its primary vessel.

On Sunday morning a 5.2 meter power boat on the way to GKI experienced fuel problems and called for assistance by radio. Coast Guard Yeppoon towed the vessel to RBH.