Mel McNeill, Patrina Day, Claire Schmidt, Tara Cowen, Madison Harth and Sherie Stickley at the Quay St Markets on Sunday. FULL STORY: P5
Life

Sun shines for the Quay St Markets

JANN HOULEY
by
9th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
THERE was a lot of fun to choose from when the Quay Street Markets, which were postponed last year due to rain, finally took place on Sunday.

Jamie Leegully was busy looking after the laughing clowns on sideshow alley.

Jamie Leegully at Quay Street Markets.
He had a personal high score of six balls. "It's all in the timing,” he said.

Paige Bardsley, who's been riding since she was 14 months old, was helping her mum with pony rides.

They hire horse and harness rides for birthday parties and weddings, and can be found at the Arcade markets most weekends.

Their smallest steed, at eight hands high, is a therapy horse which visits nursing homes and schools.

Meanwhile, Leonard Rhodes retired from working in construction, mining and maintenance but now he's making wooden toys "almost full time”.

Leonard Rhodes of Toys by Leonardo.
An avid collector of toys, especially die-cast cars, Mr Rhodes started making garages and other timber structures to house them.

Now he's adding water features to make one-off, authentically Australian souvenirs such as the double-storey bird house with recycled brass tap perch he just sold.

HELPING HAND: Paige Bardsley has been riding since she was 14 months old and was assisting her mother with their horses at the Quay Street Markets.
Sabaya Belly Dancers is a non-for-profit group which has been wowing Rockhampton audiences for more than 20 years with its melting pot of dance styles.

Egyptian and Turkish belly dance, tribal fusion, gypsy fusion, Persian and folkloric dance, Bollywood... no experience is required to join in and have fun.

"With swaying hips and graceful hands, our workshop will lead you through the basics, drawing your inner belly dance beauty out with every shimmy and hip drop”, says the group's Facebook page.

Everyone is invited to a free workshop on Wednesday, January 30 from 6-7pm at All Saints (St David's) Anglican Church hall on Simpson St, Nth Rockhampton

