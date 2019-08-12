Sunbus driver named Queensland's best

Renee-Jade Majid of Sunbus Rockhampton is Qld's best regional bus driver

Renee-Jade Majid of Sunbus Rockhampton is Qld's best regional bus driver Jann Houle

It's official: Rockhampton has the best regional bus driver in Queensland.

After more than 13,000 votes and 2,500 nominations, the winners of Translink's driver awards were announced, and Sunbus' Renee-Jade Makid said she was "gobsmacked” to earn the gong.

"It's heart-warming, I'm amazed," Miss Majid said.

"I plan to celebrate with some mates later in Rocky."

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said Renee-Jade, who goes by RJ, exemplified Rocky's great hospitality and spirit of mateship.

"Having listened to some of the reasons why RJ was nominated, it's no wonder RJ has been crowned best regional driver in a record year for nominations and votes," he said.

"The city can't wait to welcome our winning driver home."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey joined finalists from across Queensland at Parliament House to announce the winners.

"Across the state, bus operators employ thousands of workers who all play a crucial role in getting Queenslanders from A to B," he said.

"This year's record number of nominations and votes shows just how much Queensland loves its bus drivers.

"Together with our finalists, all three drivers have set an extremely high standard with their friendly customer service each time they get behind the wheel."

Mr Bailey said it was a tough job for the industry-led panel to narrow the nominations down to the 10 finalists and every driver across the state should be proud of themselves.

"The Palaszczuk Government is proud to support Queensland bus drivers through awards like this, and our $23 billion roads and transport program.